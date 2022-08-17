MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -210, Diamondbacks +174; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco is 59-57 overall and 34-27 in home games. The Giants have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .320.

Arizona is 53-63 overall and 21-34 on the road. The Diamondbacks are 28-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 23 doubles and 16 home runs for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 6-for-20 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 32 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .258 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 14-for-33 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .260 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)