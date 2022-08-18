How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco has a 59-58 record overall and a 34-28 record at home. The Giants are 38-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 22-34 record in road games and a 54-63 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 40-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 RBI for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 5-for-18 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 17 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 69 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 9-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)