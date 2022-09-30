 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on September 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants take on the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (13-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (6-7, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco is 78-78 overall and 42-36 in home games. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Arizona has a 72-84 record overall and a 32-43 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 17-27 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the 17th time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .267 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 23 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. Joc Pederson is 11-for-26 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 23 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 91 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 6-for-32 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .287 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

