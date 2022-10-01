How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (2-0, .98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (5-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco has a 43-36 record in home games and a 79-78 record overall. The Giants are 36-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona is 32-44 in road games and 72-85 overall. The Diamondbacks rank seventh in the NL with 169 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 9-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 19 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .231 for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 12-for-24 with a double, three triples, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Rojas has 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 51 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 8-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .284 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)