MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants and Diamondbacks meet, winner takes 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-79, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.10 ERA, .67 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco has a 79-79 record overall and a 43-37 record at home. Giants hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona has a 33-44 record on the road and a 73-85 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 19th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 10-8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .231 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-34 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 36 home runs while slugging .478. Geraldo Perdomo is 9-for-26 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .283 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Emmanuel Rivera: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)