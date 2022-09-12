How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Braves on 3-game home win streak

Atlanta Braves (87-53, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (67-73, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (10-4, 2.69 ERA, .97 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (5-6, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -179, Giants +152; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco has a 37-32 record at home and a 67-73 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has an 87-53 record overall and a 40-28 record in road games. The Braves have gone 48-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .259 batting average to rank third on the Giants, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs. David Villar is 10-for-32 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 36 home runs while slugging .558. Michael Harris II is 16-for-37 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Robert Austin Wynns: day-to-day (head), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)