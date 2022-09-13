How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Braves on 4-game home win streak

Atlanta Braves (87-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-73, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (17-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Giants +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco is 68-73 overall and 38-32 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Atlanta has a 40-29 record in road games and an 87-54 record overall. The Braves have the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.51.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Braves hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 18 doubles and 22 home runs for the Giants. David Villar is 10-for-29 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 36 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs while hitting .282 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 16-for-39 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)