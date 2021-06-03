How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

San Francisco and Chicago will square off on Thursday. Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 4.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts).

The Giants are 15-8 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 78 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 11, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Cubs are 11-13 on the road. Chicago has slugged .412, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.