MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Options
On Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs
- When: Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Bay Area
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
