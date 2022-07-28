How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Cubs to begin 4-game series

Chicago Cubs (40-57, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-50, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (6-8, 4.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -139, Cubs +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs on Thursday to start a four-game series.

San Francisco is 48-50 overall and 26-22 at home. The Giants are fifth in the NL with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Chicago has a 20-25 record in road games and a 40-57 record overall. The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .262 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 16 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Austin Slater is 10-for-31 over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 38 extra base hits (21 doubles and 17 home runs). Nelson Velazquez is 5-for-17 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)