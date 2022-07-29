How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on July 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

In San Francisco, Chicago, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For most of the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Cubs, try to continue home win streak

Chicago Cubs (40-58, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-50, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.62 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

San Francisco has a 49-50 record overall and a 27-22 record at home. The Giants are 33-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 40-58 record overall and a 20-26 record in road games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 home runs while slugging .492. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-35 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 39 extra base hits (21 doubles and 18 home runs). Nelson Velazquez is 4-for-14 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .201 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .250 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)