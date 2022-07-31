MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on July 31, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

When: Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In San Francisco, Chicago, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants face the Cubs with 2-1 series lead

Chicago Cubs (41-59, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-51, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.43 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (8-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -191, Cubs +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

San Francisco is 50-51 overall and 28-23 at home. The Giants are 32-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has gone 21-27 on the road and 41-59 overall. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ian Happ has 25 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .257 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (head), Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)