How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: White Sox take on the Giants after Abreu's 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (35-39, third in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-34, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-1, 6.19 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -149, White Sox +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants after Jose Abreu’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 21-17 record in home games and a 40-34 record overall. The Giants have a 19-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 35-39 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. The White Sox are 17-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 10-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has a .302 batting average to rank fourth on the White Sox, and has 12 doubles and seven home runs. Abreu is 16-for-39 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)