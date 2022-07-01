 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: White Sox take on the Giants after Abreu's 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (35-39, third in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-34, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-1, 6.19 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -149, White Sox +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants after Jose Abreu’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 21-17 record in home games and a 40-34 record overall. The Giants have a 19-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 35-39 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. The White Sox are 17-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 10-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has a .302 batting average to rank fourth on the White Sox, and has 12 doubles and seven home runs. Abreu is 16-for-39 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.