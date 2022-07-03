MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the White Sox on home losing streak

Chicago White Sox (37-39, third in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-36, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Giants: John Brebbia (3-1, 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -115, White Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Chicago White Sox looking to stop a three-game home skid.

San Francisco is 40-36 overall and 21-19 at home. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Chicago is 21-18 in road games and 37-39 overall. The White Sox have gone 18-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 home runs while slugging .575. Evan Longoria is 12-for-32 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .285 for the White Sox. Jose Abreu is 16-for-36 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

White Sox: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)