How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options