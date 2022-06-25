 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants aim to break 3-game losing streak, play the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (24-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (38-32, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-3, 6.97 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (6-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -242, Reds +200; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to stop a three-game skid when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

San Francisco is 38-32 overall and 19-15 at home. The Giants have a 19-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 24-46 record overall and a 12-23 record on the road. The Reds are 18-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson ranks second on the Giants with 21 extra base hits (five doubles and 16 home runs). Austin Slater is 5-for-16 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 13 doubles and 14 home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-35 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

