MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants and Reds meet, winner secures 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (24-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-32, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -151, Reds +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Francisco is 20-15 in home games and 39-32 overall. The Giants have gone 28-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 12-24 record in road games and a 24-47 record overall. The Reds have a 14-35 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Reds have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .264 batting average to rank fifth on the Giants, and has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Tommy La Stella is 10-for-30 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 15 home runs, 18 walks and 37 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-34 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

