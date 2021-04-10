MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on April 10, 2021 Live Online

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

When: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

If you are a Rockies fan and you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

The Giants took the opener of the three game set 3-1. Chi Chi Gonzalez will pitch for the Rockies, while Logan Webb will pitch for the Giants.

The Giants finished 18-22 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team last year and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game. The Rockies went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Colorado pitchers had an ERA of 5.23 last season while striking out 6.6 hitters per game.