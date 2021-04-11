How to Watch Giants vs. Rockies on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options
On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area
- Stream: Watch with
If you are a Rockies fan and you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.
The Giants won the first two of the three game set against the Rockies and will send Anthony DeSclafani to the mound against German Marquez.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels