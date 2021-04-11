How to Watch Giants vs. Rockies on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

When: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area

If you are a Rockies fan and you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

The Giants won the first two of the three game set against the Rockies and will send Anthony DeSclafani to the mound against German Marquez.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.