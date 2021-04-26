How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on April 26, 2021: Date, Time, Streaming

On Monday, April 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

When: Monday, April 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

