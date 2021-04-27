 Skip to Content
How to Watch Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani went nine innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Colorado.

The Giants are 6-1 against teams from the NL West. San Francisco has hit 29 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Buster Posey leads the team with five, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Rockies are 3-11 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .417, good for second in the National League. Ryan McMahon leads the club with a .571 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 12-0. Anthony DeSclafani earned his second victory and Posey went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for San Francisco. Austin Gomber registered his third loss for Colorado.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area+----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area+ + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area+ + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

