How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (10-8, 3.36 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (5-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -174, Rockies +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will meet on Thursday.

The Giants are 37-17 on their home turf. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .421.

The Rockies are 13-42 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Jon Gray notched his fourth victory and Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Colorado. Logan Webb took his third loss for San Francisco.