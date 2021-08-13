How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and KNTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on KNTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-6, 3.79 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -212, Rockies +179; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will meet on Friday.

The Giants are 38-17 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .336.

The Rockies are 13-43 in road games. Colorado is hitting a collective .249 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .268.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-0. Logan Webb earned his sixth victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for San Francisco. German Marquez took his ninth loss for Colorado.