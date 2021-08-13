How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming
On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and KNTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and KNTV
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.
In San Francisco, the game is streaming on KNTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-6, 3.79 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)
LINE: Giants -212, Rockies +179; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will meet on Friday.
The Giants are 38-17 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .336.
The Rockies are 13-43 in road games. Colorado is hitting a collective .249 this season, led by Charlie Blackmon with an average of .268.
The Giants won the last meeting 7-0. Logan Webb earned his sixth victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for San Francisco. German Marquez took his ninth loss for Colorado.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KNTV (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•