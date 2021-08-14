How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

LINE: Giants -205, Rockies +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will face off on Saturday.

The Giants are 39-17 in home games in 2020. The San Francisco pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Kevin Gausman leads them with a mark of 10.6.

The Rockies are 13-44 on the road. Colorado has hit 124 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 18, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Anthony DeSclafani recorded his 11th victory and Wilmer Flores went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for San Francisco. Austin Gomber registered his seventh loss for Colorado.