MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-8, 3.92 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (9-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -197, Rockies +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will play on Sunday.

The Giants are 39-18 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .418.

The Rockies are 14-44 on the road. Colorado is slugging .408 as a unit. C.J. Cron leads the team with a slugging percentage of .502.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-1. Kyle Freeland earned his fourth victory and Cron went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Colorado. Dominic Leone registered his second loss for San Francisco.