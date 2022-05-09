 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants open 3-game series against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (16-12, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (16-12, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (3-1, 1.55 ERA, .83 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -256, Rockies +210; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

San Francisco has gone 8-7 in home games and 16-12 overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .237.

Colorado has a 16-12 record overall and an 11-5 record at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has six doubles and three home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 7-for-36 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has six doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 13-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (neck), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

