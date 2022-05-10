How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Rockies on 3-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (16-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (16-12, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (2-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -193, Rockies +163; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

San Francisco is 16-12 overall and 9-7 at home. The Giants are fourth in the NL with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Colorado has an 11-5 record at home and a 16-12 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has three home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .271 for the Giants. Darin Ruf is 13-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 17 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Randal Grichuk is 8-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .259 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (neck), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)