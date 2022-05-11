How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Rockies look to break 3-game road skid, play the Giants

Colorado Rockies (16-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-12, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.82 ERA, .84 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -204, Rockies +170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will aim to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 18-12 overall and 10-7 in home games. The Giants have gone 12-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Colorado has a 16-14 record overall and an 11-5 record at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .260, the best team batting average in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has six doubles and three home runs while hitting .270 for the Giants. Mauricio Dubon is 8-for-23 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .307 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 6-for-32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.81 ERA, even run differential

Rockies: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (lower back tightness), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)