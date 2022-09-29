How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on September 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Rockies aim to break 4-game slide, take on the Giants

Colorado Rockies (65-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-8, 5.91 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (13-8, 2.98 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 227 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -229, Rockies +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop a four-game losing streak with a win over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 41-36 record at home and a 76-78 record overall. The Giants have a 35-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 24-50 record on the road and a 65-89 record overall. The Rockies have a 28-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Giants hold a 13-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 18 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 9-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 28 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 12-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .273 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .246 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rockies: Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (illness), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)