How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Smith leads Diamondbacks against the Padres following 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (45-30, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-41, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -119, Diamondbacks +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres after Pavin Smith had four hits on Sunday in an 11-7 win over the Tigers.

Arizona is 18-21 at home and 33-41 overall. The Diamondbacks rank 10th in MLB play with 86 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

San Diego has gone 24-14 in road games and 45-30 overall. The Padres have gone 25-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Padres are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 19 home runs, 34 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .206 for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 9-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Padres. Jorge Alfaro is 8-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trent Grisham: day-to-day (shoulder), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

