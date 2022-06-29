 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants play the Tigers leading series 1-0

Detroit Tigers (28-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-33, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Rony Garcia (2-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (5-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -211, Tigers +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 39-33 overall and 21-16 in home games. The Giants have hit 90 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Detroit has a 28-44 record overall and an 11-23 record on the road. The Tigers are 5-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 9-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Harold Castro has eight doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

