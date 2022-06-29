MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants play the Tigers leading series 1-0

Detroit Tigers (28-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-33, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Rony Garcia (2-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (5-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -211, Tigers +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 39-33 overall and 21-16 in home games. The Giants have hit 90 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Detroit has a 28-44 record overall and an 11-23 record on the road. The Tigers are 5-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 9-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Harold Castro has eight doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 14-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)