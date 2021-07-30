 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (6-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-4, 2.21 ERA, .91 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -118, Astros +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Houston will play on Friday.

The Giants are 33-16 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is averaging 4.6 RBI per game this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 60 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 29-20 on the road. Houston is slugging .438 as a unit. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a slugging percentage of .528.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

