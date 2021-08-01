MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (7-5, 3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -113, Astros -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the Giants Sunday.

The Giants are 34-17 on their home turf. San Francisco’s lineup has 156 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads them with 18 homers.

The Astros are 30-21 on the road. Houston has slugged .440 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a .522 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-6. Jay Jackson earned his second victory and Darin Ruf went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Blake Taylor registered his third loss for Houston.