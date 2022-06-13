 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (26-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (35-24, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (7-1, 1.81 ERA, .96 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday.

Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .423.

Baltimore has a 26-35 record overall and an 11-20 record in road games. The Orioles are 11-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Espinal has a .288 batting average to rank sixth on the Blue Jays, and has 17 doubles and five home runs. Bo Bichette is 14-for-43 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has 14 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .292 for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 9-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .307 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (wrist), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (left oblique), Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

