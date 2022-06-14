How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Royals try to break road slide, face the Giants

Kansas City Royals (20-40, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-3, 9.13 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -254, Royals +209; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals hit the road against the San Francisco Giants looking to end a five-game road slide.

San Francisco has an 18-13 record at home and a 34-26 record overall. The Giants are 25-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City is 8-19 in road games and 20-40 overall. The Royals have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 13 home runs while slugging .556. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-31 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with nine home runs while slugging .419. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-36 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .220 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Royals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)