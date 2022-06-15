MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City). In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants take on the Royals on home winning streak

Kansas City Royals (20-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -246, Royals +202; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Kansas City Royals looking to extend a five-game home winning streak.

San Francisco has a 19-13 record in home games and a 35-26 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Kansas City is 20-41 overall and 8-20 in road games. The Royals have a 6-28 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .272 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 6-for-33 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with nine home runs while slugging .416. MJ Melendez is 7-for-34 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .202 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Royals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)