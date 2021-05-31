How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

San Francisco and Los Angeles will square off on Monday. Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-5, 6.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 31 strikeouts).

The Giants are 14-7 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .413, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a .613 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Angels are 11-15 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 66 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 15, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.