How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Johnny Cueto. Cueto pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with five strikeouts against Los Angeles.

Angels: Andrew Heaney (2-3, 5.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (5-2, 2.44 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 50 strikeouts).

The Giants are 15-7 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .416, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Angels have gone 11-16 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-1. Johnny Cueto earned his fourth victory and Evan Longoria went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for San Francisco. Dylan Bundy took his sixth loss for Los Angeles.