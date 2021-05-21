 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

San Francisco and Los Angeles will play on Friday. Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (4-2, 2.20 ERA, .75 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (5-0, 1.75 ERA, .92 WHIP, 35 strikeouts).

The Giants are 11-7 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has hit 62 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 11, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 13-5 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .245 batting average, Chris Taylor leads the team with an average of .289.

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

