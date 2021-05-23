How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- When: Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area
- Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.
In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•