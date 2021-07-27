How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants +112, Dodgers -129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Giants Tuesday.

The Giants are 31-15 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is slugging .437 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the club with a .546 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Dodgers are 28-22 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .424 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .565 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-3. Jose Alvarez secured his fourth victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI for San Francisco. Kenley Jansen registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.