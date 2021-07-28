How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (10-1, 2.31 ERA, .90 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-4, 2.87 ERA, .99 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants +125, Dodgers -143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will square off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 32-15 in home games in 2020. San Francisco’s lineup has 151 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads the club with 18 homers.

The Dodgers are 28-23 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .422 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-1. Tyler Rogers earned his second victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-3 with an RBI for San Francisco. Blake Treinen took his fifth loss for Los Angeles.