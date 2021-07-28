 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (10-1, 2.31 ERA, .90 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (10-4, 2.87 ERA, .99 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants +125, Dodgers -143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will square off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 32-15 in home games in 2020. San Francisco’s lineup has 151 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads the club with 18 homers.

The Dodgers are 28-23 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .422 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-1. Tyler Rogers earned his second victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-3 with an RBI for San Francisco. Blake Treinen took his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.