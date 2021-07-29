MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on July 29, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-0, 3.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants +106, Dodgers -122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will face off on Thursday.

The Giants are 32-16 on their home turf. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .326.

The Dodgers are 29-23 on the road. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .243 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .299.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-0. Walker Buehler earned his 11th victory and Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Los Angeles. Anthony DeSclafani registered his fifth loss for San Francisco.