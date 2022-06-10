 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Lux leads Dodgers against the Giants after 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-20, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (30-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-2, 3.84 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (3-1, 2.51 ERA, .93 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -145, Giants +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants after Gavin Lux’s four-hit game on Thursday.

San Francisco is 30-26 overall and 14-13 in home games. The Giants have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .403.

Los Angeles has a 20-10 record on the road and a 37-20 record overall. The Dodgers are 14-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has seven home runs, 16 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .255 for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 8-for-29 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 16 home runs while slugging .560. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (quadricep), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

