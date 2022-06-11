 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Francisco, Los Angeles, and the western half of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-21, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (31-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -161, Giants +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 31-26 overall and 15-13 in home games. The Giants have gone 24-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 37-21 record overall and a 20-11 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .423 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 12 doubles and seven home runs for the Giants. Donnie Walton is 5-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 29 extra base hits (13 doubles and 16 home runs). Trea Turner is 13-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

