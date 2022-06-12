How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants aim to sweep series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-22, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (32-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.51 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -133, Giants +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants meet the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to sweep their three-game series.

San Francisco has gone 16-13 in home games and 32-26 overall. The Giants have hit 70 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 20-12 in road games and 37-22 overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 3.07.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada is seventh on the Giants with a .276 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. Wilmer Flores is 8-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner has a .299 batting average to rank second on the Dodgers, and has 14 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Gavin Lux is 13-for-32 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)