How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Dodgers to open 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-51, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .47 ERA, .88 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Giants +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to start a four-game series.

San Francisco is 51-51 overall and 29-23 in home games. The Giants have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .319.

Los Angeles has a 68-33 record overall and a 33-18 record on the road. The Dodgers have the best team on-base percentage in the majors at .335.

Monday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .227 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-32 with a double over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 23 home runs while slugging .526. Trea Turner is 14-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)