How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, NBC Sports Bay Area, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Dodgers play the Giants leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-52, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (11-1, 2.61 ERA, .98 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (7-8, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Giants +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has a 29-24 record at home and a 51-52 record overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

Los Angeles is 69-33 overall and 34-18 on the road. The Dodgers have a 27-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Dodgers are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mookie Betts has 19 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 RBI for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 14-for-42 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)