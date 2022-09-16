How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In San Francisco, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 39-33 record at home and a 69-74 record overall. The Giants have a 42-22 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles is 98-44 overall and 49-26 on the road. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in the NL at 2.85.

The teams match up Friday for the 17th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 22 home runs while slugging .516. David Villar is 9-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 91 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 12-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)