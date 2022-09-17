How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Dodgers aim for 100th win of season in matchup with Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-75, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to earn their 100th win this season when they play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 69-75 overall and 39-34 in home games. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.91 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 50-26 in road games and 99-44 overall. The Dodgers have a 53-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 13-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson is third on the Giants with 40 extra base hits (18 doubles and 22 home runs). David Villar is 8-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .185 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (side), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)